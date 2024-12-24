Surat, December 24: Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express' non-passenger coach attached next to the engine got derailed while departing from Kim Station in Gujarat's Surat on Tuesday afternoon. Gujarat Train Derailment: Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express Train 19015 Derails at Kim Station, No Injuries Reported (See Pics and Video).

"Train 19015 Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express, at 15:32 hrs, while departing from Kim Station, 4 wheels of a non-passenger coach (VPU) attached next to the engine got derailed. Restoration work is on and senior officers are at the site," Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, said in a press release.

Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express Derails in Surat

Derailment while departing Kim station Gujarat. 19015 Dadar Porbandar Express. No injuries to anyone. pic.twitter.com/BDBFpvJSJ0 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) December 24, 2024

There is no injury or harm to any onboard passengers or railway staff. The movement of trains is not affected, said the railway official. Further information is awaited.

