Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) A godown of construction material was gutted in a fire that broke out in the early hours on Sunday at Titwala in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The blaze erupted in the godown located in Patilwadi area around 3.30 am, the Fire Brigade official said.

He said it took almost eight hours for them to put out the flames.

"The godown of construction material was totally gutted in the blaze," he added.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

