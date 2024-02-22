Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors Central (MARD) demanding better hostel accommodation, a hike in stipend, and clearance of arrears, will hold a state-wide indefinite strike starting today at 5 pm.

Dr Abhijit Helge, MARD President, said that the Central MARD, had kept our faith in the government's words and called off our strike multiple times previously, despite the distressing situation of resident doctors.

"We, the Central MARD, had kept our faith in the government's words and called off our strike multiple times previously. Despite the distressing situation of resident doctors, the benefit of doubt was always given to the authority, and we entrusted them to do the right thing in timely manner to ensure the welfare of Resident doctors. However regardless of our innumerable pleas, it seems our genuine concerns have fallen on deaf ears. Having been pushed to the limit by the cruel disregard towards the resident doctor's legitimate demands, we, the Representative Body of the Resident doctors are left with no choice but to go on a pan-Maharashtra indefinite strike," the letter from MARD said.

However, the association has clarified that the emergency services will remain operational to ensure the provision of essential medical care to the people during the strike.

"Around 8,000 resident doctors across the state will be on strike, demanding better hostel accommodation, a hike in stipend, and clearance of arrears," Dr Abhijit Helge said. (ANI)

