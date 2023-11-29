Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested former Mayor of the city and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Datta Dalvi for his alleged objectionable language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the officials said.

The action was taken following a case registered against the leader at the Bhandup Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"A case against Dalvi was registered under 153A(1)(a), 153B(1)(b), 153A(1)(C), 294, 504 and 505 of the IPC," the police officials said.

According to the Bhandup Police, a meeting was organized by the Uddhav Thackeray faction near Bhandup Police station and in that meeting, Dutta Dalvi used objectionable language against CM Eknath Shinde.

"After that, a case was registered against Dalvi by the people of the Shinde faction," Bhandup Police added. (ANI)

