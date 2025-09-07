Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal performed Ganpati visarjan, the immersion of the idol of Lord Ganesh, at Bhujale Talao at Malad West in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

Sharing the visuals on X on Saturday, Piyush Goyal wrote, "Jai Shri Ganesh. Today, the idol of Lord Shri Ganesh Ji, the destroyer of obstacles, was immersed in Bhujale Talao. I wish that his blessings remain on the entire world and the feeling of brotherhood spreads in the society."

The Union Minister also participated in a Ganpati visarjan event in Borivali West.

"Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha. Nirvighnam kuru me deva sarvakaryeshu sarvada // With this same auspicious wish, today I participated in the Ganpati Visarjan in Borivali West and prayed to Lord Ganesha ji for happiness for every family member," he wrote in a social media post.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the Ganpati visarjan at Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty and showered flower petals at the procession.

Praising the preparations by the local administration, police, and the municipal corporation, CM Fadnavis highlighted how, due to the proper arrangements, the Ganesh procession across different cities went along peacefully.

"In Mumbai, Pune, and throughout various parts of Maharashtra, Lord Ganesh's procession is ongoing peacefully. The Police department, Municipal Corporation, and local administration have made very good arrangements," Fadnavis said.

He also expressed the bittersweet feeling of seeing 'bappa' leave after 10 days, but also realised how next year Lord Ganesh will be coming back.

"Ganeshotsav was celebrated very well for 10 days in Maharashtra. When Ganesh ji is immersed, there is a little sadness that 'Bappa' is leaving us after 10 days. But there is also happiness that Ganesh ji will come again next year," he said.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi culminated on Saturday, with 'visarjan processions' across the country. The 'visarjan' is observed on the 10th day of the festival, ending on Anant Chaturdashi. Visuals from various pandals have surfaced, showing devotees taking part in processions as they prepare to bid farewell to Lord Ganesh. (ANI)

