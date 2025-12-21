Washim, December 21: The counting of votes for the Washim Municipal Council, Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections 2025 began on Sunday. The strongroom of the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council was opened, and the counting process is underway. The seals were broken in the presence of all candidates and their authorised representatives.

Polling for the elections took place on Saturday, with voters arriving at polling stations early in the morning to exercise their democratic right. Ahead of the civic polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence in the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Voting for 24 Nagar Parishads and Panchayats to Be Held Tomorrow, Counting of Votes on December 21.

Speaking to reporters in Thane, Shinde said, "The Mahayuti alliance contested the Lok Sabha elections, it contested the assembly elections, and it will also contest the municipal elections, and the Mahayuti alliance will win." Earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was not appropriate for municipal bodies to function under administrators for long periods in a democratic system.

"I am very happy that the State Election Commission has announced the elections. We welcome this decision. In a democracy, it is not appropriate for a municipal corporation to be run by administrators for an extended period. We are confident that the people will give us a mandate after seeing our development work," Fadnavis said. On seat-sharing and alliances, the Chief Minister said that the ruling Mahayuti alliance is working towards contesting the elections together in most parts of the state. BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra State Election Commission Announces Polls for 29 Civic Body Including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation; Voting on January 15.

"We are trying to contest the elections as a Mahayuti, and the Mahayuti will be in place at most locations. In one or two places, there will also be an alliance between the NCP and the BJP," he added. The Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and has reiterated its commitment to contesting the civic polls together.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)