Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at a mall in the Nagpada area of Mumbai on Thursday night.

At least eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. It has been declared as 'level-3' fire by the officials.

No casualty has been reported so far. More details are awaited. (ANI)

