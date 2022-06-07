New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) A Malawian woman has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly smuggling into the country cocaine worth Rs 9.11 crore at the international airport here, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Malawi's capital Lilongwe via Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on May 27, the statement issued by the customs department said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Sears Parts of National Capital, Relief Likely on Weekend.

On thorough checking, nothing suspicious was found but on medical examination of the passenger, certain material was found to be secreted inside the body, it said.

A medical procedure yielded in recovery of 51 capsules, containing 607 grams cocaine, having international market value of Rs 9.11 crore approximately, it said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes ‘Girlfriend’ After Spiking Her Drink in Bhopal; Arrested.

The passenger has been arrested and the cocaine was seized.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)