Bhopal, June 7: In yet another incident of crime against women, a 21-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man who had offered her drink laced with sedatives, reported FPJ. The incident took place on May 22. The accused, a resident of Ibrahampura, has been arrested.

As per the reports, On May 22, the accused had came to the victim's house around midnight and expressed his love. Reportedly, this was the time they were meeting in person. He later took the girl for a bike ride and offered her a drink midway. When the girl became unconscious, the man allegedly sexually assaulted her. The man later proposed to marry her, but refused to keep his promise. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 21-Year-Old Girl Held Captive, Assaulted, Forced to Drink Liquor & Raped in Bhopal

When the accused refused to keep his word, the victim approached the Hanumanganj police station on Monday and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, the cops booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested him.

