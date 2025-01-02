Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): Defence Expert Captain Anil Gaur on Thursday, countered West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's statement, alleging that she is a "huge facilitator" in settling illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in India and ensuring their inclusion in voter lists.

Captain Gaur claimed that Banerjee's accusations against the BSF were misplaced and that it was her people who were facilitating the infiltrators. He alleged that Banerjee is making these accusations to appease her voters.

"The allegation made by Mamata Banerjee is wrong. She herself is a huge facilitator in settling the illegal infiltrators and Bangladeshis in India and ensuring that they are included in the voter list... She is alleging that BSF facilitates them, but it is her people who do this... She accuses the forces to appease her voters.," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the Border Security Force (BSF) were facilitating militants and infiltrators from Bangladesh to enter the state and further stated that because of this there were disruptions in the region.

While addressing the State Administrative Review Meeting at the Nabanna Sabhaghar in Kolkata the Bengal CM stated that if the BSF continues to facilitate such activities, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would protest against them.

Banerjee remarked that the BSF, which is responsible for guarding the borders, was allowing individuals to cross into India from regions such as Islampur, Sitai, and Chopra and questioned the motives behind this and attributed it to a "blueprint" from the central government. She emphasised that the situation would not have been possible without the central government's involvement.

"Border is guarded by BSF but not TMC... They are sending goons. They are sending people who murder people through the border. It is an inside job of the BSF, and it is a blueprint of the Central Government. If there was not any blueprint from the Central Government, then it would not be possible," the West Bengal CM said.

Banerjee also denied any involvement of the TMC in the alleged infiltration, asserting that the party was not responsible for the actions of individuals crossing the border. She placed the blame squarely on the BSF, which she said was in charge of securing the border areas. Banerjee further accused the BSF of committing atrocities against women. (ANI)

