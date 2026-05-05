India News | Mamata Banerjee Leading by over 3800 Votes in Bhabanipur

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 4 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress candidate has a narrow lead of 3830 votes over her rival and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Bhabanipur constituency at the end of 14 rounds of counting.

According to the latest Election Commission data, Mamata Banerjee has so far polled 48,671 votes.

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BJP is on course for a sweeping victory in West Bengal and is leading or has won 204 seats. The party has won 53 seats and is leading on 151.

Trinamool Congress has won 22 seats and is leading on 61.

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BJP's expected victory in West Bengal will mark a significant moment for the party as it had been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. It is also home state of BJP's ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerji.

The BJP had won 77 seats in the last assembly polls. The poll results reflect the BJP's steadfast approach and its concerted campaign during which it amplified every issue on which it could target the ruling Trinamool Congress. BJP also outdid the Trinamool Congress in terms of promises for various sections of society, as election saw a lot of heat and dust over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Trinamool Congress has been in power in West Bengal for 15 years.

Congress continued its dismal performance in Bengal and is poised to win two seats. The Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) has won two seats, and All India Secular Front and CPI-M are leading on one seat each. (ANI)

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