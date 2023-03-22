Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): One person has been arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad Police for allegedly making casteist slurs and beating a 42-year-old female housekeeping staff in his office, said the police.

The police said that the accused has been identified as Harshad Khan and the victim as Babita Kalyani.

According to the victim's son, identified as Ajit Kalyani, the victim used to work as a housekeeping staff in the transport office of the accused in the City Pride building. On Tuesday, a minor argument occurred between the accused and the victim as the victim demanded her unpaid salary for the past three months from the accused.

"Responding to the argument, the victim raised a broom in her hand, while the accused started beating the woman causing injuries and bleeding from the nose", the victim's son added.

The complete incident was captured on CCTV and the accused, Harshad Khan has been arrested by the police.

An FIR has also been registered against the accused Harshad Khan under the section Indian Penal Code 354, 323, and 504.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

