Mathura (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten to death while he was asleep here, police said on Thursday.

Dharamvir Singh (56) was sleeping outside his house in Shiv-Shakti Enclave Colony on Wednesday night when unidentified persons hit him with iron rods, resulting in his death, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

He said the family learnt about the murder only when the wife of the deceased tried to woke him up in the morning and saw the blood-soaked body.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated, Pandey said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A hunt is on to nab the attackers, he said.

