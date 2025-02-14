Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) A 27-year-old man engaged for the upkeep of a public toilet in Maharashtra's Thane district has been booked for alleged voyeurism, an official said on Friday.

Accused Karibul Sabid Shaikh was caught allegedly peeping into a bathroom at the facility in the Kalyan area when a woman was taking a shower on Wednesday, he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

After spotting Shaikh the woman panicked and raised an alarm. She then approached the police with a complaint.

Shaikh has been booked under section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: 4 Killed, 5 Injured As Car Falls Into Canal Near Jarera Village in Hathras.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)