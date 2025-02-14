Hathras, February 14: Four members of a family, including two children, were killed and five injured when their car fell into a canal near Jarera village, a police official said on Friday, The accident took place on Thursday night when the family was returning to Jalesar in Etah district from Aligarh after attending a marriage function. Lucknow Road Accident Caught on Camera: Rider Flung Into Air After Speeding Bike Slams Into Car in Indira Nagar, Video Goes Viral.

The deceased include Bablu (45), his brother's wife Poonam (35), Poonam's daughters Kavya (3) and Bhumi (1), Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said. The injured are being treated at the community health centre in Sikandra Rau. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)