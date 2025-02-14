Kolkata, February 14: The results of 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi of Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery will be declared shortly. Participants taking part in today, February 14, Kolkata Fatafat lottery can check the Kolkata FF Result on online portals kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Lottery players can also view the Satta Matka-style lottery game's result by scrolling the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 14, 2025, below.

Played exclusively in West Bengal's city, the Kolkata FF lottery is played on all seven days of the week. Conducted by the civic authorities of Kolkata, the results of the Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat lottery are announced every one and a half hours. It must be noted that the results of all eight rounds will be announced after all the bazis of Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat lottery games are completed. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 14, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

A fast-paced lottery game, the Kolkata Fatafat, or Kolkata FF, the Satta Matka-type lottery game, requires lottery enthusiasts to choose numbers and place bets. The eight rounds or bazis offer Kolkata FF lottery participants an opportunity to win multiple prizes with minimum investments. The portals mentioned above also provide players with results of previous Kolkata FF lottery games, thus helping them plan and strategies their game in advance. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Although the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is gaining popularity every day, we urge readers to exercise caution while taking part in lottery games such as Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat), as the speculative game involve financial risks while offering rewards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).