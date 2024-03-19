Thane, Mar 19 (PTI) A court on Tuesday convicted a 42-year-old man for driving his wife to suicide over dowry harassment in 2013 and handed him rigorous imprisonment for seven years.

Additional sessions court judge, KR Deshpande, acquitted the mother and another female relative of the convict Pramod Bhoir for want of evidence.

The court at Belapur in Thane district also imposed a fine of Rs 7,500 on Bhoir and directed him to pay Rs 6,500 of the fine amount to the complainant, the victim's brother, as compensation.

Another accused in the case and Bhoir's father Dattatreya Bhoir died during the pendency of the trial and the proceedings against him abated.

The victim Sugandha Bhoir (23) was harassed by the Bhoir family, including her husband and his parents, after her marriage. She hanged herself on November 5, 2013, in their house in Navi Mumbai, the prosecution told the court.

The court convicted Pramod Bhoir under sections 304-B (dowry death) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional Public Prosecutor E B Dhamal said five prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial.

