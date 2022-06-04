Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death in Maharashtra's Bhandara district by the cousin of the woman he was in a relationship with and two others, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Launch Global Initiative ‘LiFE Movement’ Tomorrow.

The incident took place on Friday evening at Tumsar, some 900 km from Mumbai.

Also Read | Value Addition of Minor Forest Produce Has Given a Boost to Employment Opportunities, Says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

The deceased was identified as Sachin Gajanan Maske, said an official of the Tumsar police station.

"The woman's cousin and two of his friends hacked Maske to death with swords. The accused were identified as Kuldeep Lokhande (27), Ketan Madarkar (28) and Ranjeet Gamane (32)," he said.

"Maske was in a relationship with Lokhande's cousin, who is 21 years old. The two had eloped on May 27. After her family filed a missing person complaint, police tracked them down. As per the woman's wishes, she was taken back to her family," the official said.

On Friday, apparently as per a premediated plan, Madarkar and Gamane asked Maske to go with them to eat out. The two took him to Devali Road where Lokhande was waiting near a hotel. On reaching there, the trio attacked Maske with swords, the official said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot but found Maske dead.

The accused, who had fled from the spot, were soon nabbed and arrested for murder, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)