Raipur, June 4: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said the forest dwellers and tribals are getting fair wages for their efforts towards collection of MFPs due to better policies and schemes of the state government for procurement of minor forest produce at support price.

For the first time they realized that they have got the right price for their labor and hard work. In addition, we have also formulated a policy of value addition of these minor forest produce. Processing centers were started which served as a source of large scale employment in the tribal areas. It is because of this policy that in these two-three years, Chhattisgarh has stood first in the procurement of minor forest produce and remained untouched by the economic slowdown even during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Chief Minister was addressing a press conference as a part of his meet and greet campaign held today at Bhanupratappur in Kanker district. Meanwhile, Mr. Baghel announced a grant of Rs 15 lakh for the Press Club building on the demand of media persons. He inaugurated and performed 'Bhoomipujan' of 106 development works worth Rs 39.75 crore in Bhanupratappur during the press conference. This includes 'Bhoomipujan' of 101 development works worth Rs 30.10 crore and inauguration of 05 development works worth Rs 9.64 crore.

Chief Minister performed Bhoomipujan of 20 development works worth Rs 13.64 crore of Public Health Engineering Department, 02 development works worth Rs 4.83 crores of Water Resources Department, construction of school building under Samagra Shiksha at a cost of Rs 21.85 lakhs, 02 development works worth Rs 4.22 crores of Public Works Department and 76 development works worth Rs 6.93 crores under the DMF fund. He inaugurated 02 development works of Water Resources Department worth Rs 3.46 crore, 02 development works of Public Works Department worth Rs 5.71 crore and operation theatre built at CHC Durgukondal at a cost of Rs 46.95 lakh.

In a bid to promote and preserve the rich local tribal culture for future generations, as many as 23 ‘Ghotuls’ are being built at a cost of Rs 1.91 crore under the Bhanupratappur assembly constituency. A total of 26 theatres are being set up at a cost of Rs 1.30 crores to provide a platform the local artists to showcase their talents. In addition, food godowns will be constructed in 14 villages at a cost of Rs 2.79 crore for the purpose of ensuring food security.