Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Oct 30 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his minor son by drowning him in a pond in Khakhripada area of the city, police said.

During interrogation, Ajay Namta, a resident of Gopalpur Katin Pada, confessed to killing his two-year-old son on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggest that the accused was having an affair with a woman, and did not want to stay with his wife and son, he said.

Further probe is underway, police added.

