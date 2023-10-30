Banda, October 30: A family attempted to drive away a cobra from their home with smoke by burning cow dung and ended up setting their own house on fire, the police said. The incident took place in Banda district on Sunday when the family spotted a cobra in their home. To drive away the snake, the family started burning cow dung to create smoke but the fire spread, engulfing the entire house. Cobra Snake Injured in Uttar Pradesh, Sent in Ambulance to Delhi for Treatment

The family's cash, jewellery and several quintals of grain were reduced to ashes. Rajkumar, who works as a labourer in Delhi, lived in the house with his wife and five children. The loss is estimated to be in lakhs, including the family's lifetime savings and possessions. Snake Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 25 People Die After Being Bitten by Reptiles in UP Due to Waterlogging in Several Areas

On getting information, the local police and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and managed to control the fire. The Revenue Department was also informed and is currently assessing the extent of the damage.A police official said, "The family members are saying that they were trying to smoke out a snake. Further action is being taken in the matter."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2023 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).