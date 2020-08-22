Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A 27-year-old man from Maharashtra's Aurangabad arrested for posting abusive comments on actor Sonakshi Sinha's social media account, said Cyber Crime Branch Mumbai.

The arrest was made after the 'Dabangg' movie actor filed a complaint against abuse on social media.

Later, she posted a video on Instagram to thank the police and also asked people to raise their voices against online harassment.

"Online world was meant to be a safe space, but it is not. But I will not be silent anymore. I am not going to tolerate abuse and neither should you. Let's together put a full stop to online harassment. I have filed a complaint against such abuses and today one person has been arrested with the help of Cyber Crime Branch and Mumbai Police. I want to thank them. Online harassment is a crime. Your freedom of speech does not give you the freedom to abuse," Sonakshi said in the video.

"If you are a victim of online abuse and harassment, please know that you can get help! Reach out to the @mumbaipolice @cpmumbai #CyberCrimeBranchMumbai, who are on the same mission as us to clean up our online world! Thank you @missionjoshofficial @mansidhanak @vinavb @studiounees for creating awareness on this!," she said.

Sonakshi has also joined hands with special IGP of the Maharashtra Police and other cyber experts for a new initiative 'Full Stop To Cyber-Bullying'.

The campaign was aimed at creating more awareness to make the Internet a safer place and the trollers, harassers, bullies are aware of the consequences as well as legal actions that can be taken against them. (ANI)

