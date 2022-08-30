Aurangabad, Aug 30 (PTI) A man was nabbed on Tuesday within hours after he allegedly sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl in Sindfal village in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, police said.

The accused, Ankush Wadne, abducted the girl when she was playing outside her house around noon and took her to a farm where he committed the crime, a police officer said.

The girl's mother saw Wadne taking away her daughter and followed them with other women. The accused fled from the spot but was nabbed later, a Tuljapur police station officer told PTI.

A case was registered under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

