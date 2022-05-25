New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) A man has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly smuggling into the country gold worth around Rs 59 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Jeddah on Tuesday.

His search resulted in the recovery of 32 bangles of gold, weighing 1.2 kg, valued at Rs 58.62 lakh, the statement by the customs department said.

The gold has been seized and the passenger was arrested, it added.

