Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) One person was killed and another seriously injured when a car hit three vehicles in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said on Thursday.

The accident took place at around 11 pm on Wednesday on the Eastern Express Highway opposite a mall in the city.

A car hit another car and two auto-rickshaws. Two occupants of the car which was hit got trapped in the vehicle, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

After being alerted, police, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot. Before their arrival, some locals rushed the two car occupants to a hospital where one of them was declared brought dead, the official said.

The deceased was identified as Abhimanyu Prajapati (32), a resident of Thane city's Balkum area, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The other injured person was undergoing treatment at the hospital, the official said.

