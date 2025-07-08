Baghpat (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a brick allegedly by his brother-in-law here following a family dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Ahaida village on Monday when the victim, Vikas, had gone to his in-laws' house with his wife Arti in an attempt to resolve an ongoing family dispute, they said.

According to the police, Vikas, a resident of Ahaida, ran a shop selling police uniforms near the SP office.

Around two years ago, he had an intercaste love marriage with Arti from Nangla Badi village, and the ties between their families had been strained ever since.

The police said Arti had an ongoing dispute with her brother Akash. On Monday, Vikas accompanied Arti to her parental home to mediate a reconciliation between the siblings. However, they were soon involved in a heated argument.

“During the altercation, it is alleged that Akash attacked Vikas with a brick, resulting in his death,” said Inspector Kailash Chand, Station House Officer, Khekra police station.

Based on a complaint filed by Arti, an FIR has been registered in this regard against four people - Akash, Arti's sister-in-law Nidhi, her sister Ankita and a neighbour, Vijay.

The officer said that efforts are underway to arrest the prime accused, Akash, and trace the remaining named individuals.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are on, the SHO said.

