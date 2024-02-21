Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) A 31-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 22-year-old male colleague to death before hanging himself at a garment unit in Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Prima facie, an argument between them on some issue led to the crime.

The incident came to light this morning after the owner of the garment unit, located in Sakinaka area, found the door locked from inside, a police official said.

"The owner asked a staffer to enter the unit by climbing from an adjacent shop. He spotted the body of Saddam Hussain Mohammed Ahmed Shaikh hanging on the mezzanine floor," he said.

The owner then called the police.

"Police used a cutter to break open the door to gain entry. The body of another employee, identified as Mohammed Ayyaz Nayab Ahmed Shaikh, was found lying with injuries," the official said.

Prima facie, Saddam Hussain stabbed Mohammed Ayyaz with a pair of scissors in the throat, stomach and chest, before hanging himself, he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections for murder and accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway.

