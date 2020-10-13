Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): A woman in Andhra Pradesh was set on fire by a man from Vijayawada for rejecting his advances. The police said that the incident took place while the girl was going home after work on Monday night.

Governorpet Police Station Sub-Inspector Durgadevi said, "Nagabhushanam (accused) was hiding nearby. He tried to talk to her, but she refused. There was an argument between them. Following that, he took out petrol from a can he had brought, poured it on her and set her ablaze."

"The girl died on the spot," he said.

The girl belongs to Vissannapeta village and was working as a nurse in a COVID-19 care centre in Vijayawada. She was residing in a room along with a few friends.

According to the police, the boy has been stalking her for some time. The girl had complained against him last week at Governorpet Police Station. However, she withdrew it as he said he would not harm her anymore. (ANI)

