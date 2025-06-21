New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a local resident who tried to stop him from harassing a minor girl in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested Chaman, the accused, who has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, among other charges, based on the girl's statement, a police officer said.

Also Read | West Bengal: BJP Leader Sheikh Bakibulla Found Hanging at His Residence in Hooghly, Police Launch Probe.

The officer said the incident took place on Friday and preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was harassing a girl when a local resident intervened.

The accused then allegedly attacked the man with a sharp object, causing injuries.

Also Read | 'Muslims Cannot Perform Surya Namaskar': Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Says Yoga Should Be Encouraged in Mosques and Madrassas, Expresses Strong Reservations on 'Surya Namaskar'.

A case under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS was registered at Khajuri Khas police station, the officer said.

Later, based on the girl's statement, another case was registered under Section 74 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the BNS and Section 8 of the POCSO Act, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)