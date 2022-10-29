Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): A 20 year-old-man was stabbed to death and others injured after a brawl over 'rasgullas' at a wedding reception in Agra's Etmadpur on Wednesday night.

The deceased identified as Sunny (20) was allegedly stabbed with sharp objects over not serving 'rasgullas' (sweet dish) at the wedding reception.

"Usman Ahmed's two daughters were getting married to Wakar Ahmed's sons... An argument erupted between the families over 'rasgullas' not being served. The brawl turned violent when youngsters from both sides started throwing plates and chairs at each other. They also used spoons and sharp-edged objects to attack the other side," SHO Etmadpur, Sarvesh Kumar said.

The victim Sunny was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead". At least a dozen guests, with stab wounds and bruises, were shifted to the hospital.

The police have booked several persons involved in the brawl under fair and legal charges of the Indian Penal Code.

The police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

