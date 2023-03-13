A man was thrashed for allegedly making an objectionable video of a a ruling woman MLA in Mumbai (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): A man was allegedly thrashed by Shiv sena workers (Shinde faction) for allegedly making an 'objectionable' video of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA and a woman leader that went viral on social media, Mumbai Police said on Sunday.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers were seen thrashing and smearing a man with ink, visuals accessed by ANI shows. The video has been verified by the police.

The accused, was later handed over to Samta Nagar Police station, in Kandivali, East Mumbai.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Rajesh Gupta.

On the complaint of the woman leader, the Dahisar police registered a case against an unknown person under IPC sections 354, 509, 500, 34 and 67 and started their investigation.

Explaining the incident, Mumbai police said that a rally was organized in Mumbai's Dahisar area on Saturday evening, in which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also participated. MLA woman and women leaders welcomed the Chief Minister and joined the rally.

"If women continued to be defamed through such videos, then she would be discouraged to join politics," she added.

MLA added that the Uddhav Thackeray camp had done nothing during their rule. "Now, They want to defame a woman. It is unacceptable."

"There should a war of ideologies in politics. You can disagree with my views. But it is not acceptable to defame a woman by insulting her. People behind such actions should be held responsible," Shiv Sena MLA said.

While participating in the rally, someone made a video, edited it by putting obscene songs and made that video viral on the internet, after which people got angry and demanded to register a case, the police added. (ANI)

