Ghaziabad, Aug 21 (PTI) A 23-year-old man wanted in 13 criminal cases was arrested on Sunday after a brief encounter with cops near the Hindon river bridge on GT road here, police said.

Accused Sameer, who is from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, had been living in Delhi's New Kardam Puri, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai: BEST Will Have 100% Green Energy Buses by 2023, Says General Manager Lokesh Chandra.

The man was on a motorcycle with another person when they were signalled to stop by cops for a routine check. Instead of halting, the bike-borne duo sped away towards the Rajiv Colony industrial area, Mohan Nagar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said.

The cops issued a wireless message following which another police team swung into action and cordoned off the area. Finding themselves encircled, the pillion rider fired at the cops, the official said.

Also Read | Mangu Bhai C Patel Tests Positive for COVID-19; Madhya Pradesh Governor Admitted to Bhopal AIIMS.

The police fired in self-defence, hitting Sameer in the leg, the SSP said, adding his accomplice managed to escape.

A countrymade pistol and two live cartridges were found in his possession and the motorcycle was seized, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)