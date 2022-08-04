Mangaluru (KTK), Aug 4 (PTI) In the wake of spate of murders leading to communal flare-up in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, the Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Thursday ordered ban on men riding pillion in the Mangaluru police Commissionerate area at night.

The ban which came into effect from today would remain in force from 6 PM to 6 AM till August 8. But, children below 18 years of age, elderly persons and women have been exempted from the restriction.

Further, no one would be allowed to raise slogans in public, provoke people, calling names, stage demonstrations and display pictures and posters.

There would also be a ban on gatherings of more than five people at one place and carrying any kind of weapons or shaft, bursting fire-crackers or burning effigies or hurling stones.

Police restricted also indulgence in any activities that could disturb communal harmony, peace and public order.

Any private function, celebrations and rallies have also been banned during this period.

The district witnessed three murders of Masood, Praveen Nettaru, and Fazil in a fortnight which triggered communal tension.

The murder of Nettaru, a BJP youth wing leader, triggered an outrage among the Hindu right wing members who staged demonstrations and launched a social media campaign against the BJP government in the State.

