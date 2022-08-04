Mumbai, August 4: On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education declared the result of the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the AP PGECET 2022 exam can check their results on the official website of AP PGECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. MHT CET 2022 Admit Card: Group Hall Tickets Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Know How To Download.

On July 22, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) issued the preliminary answer keys and response sheets of the AP PGECET 2022. Post this, candidates were able to raise objections till July 24.

AP PGECET Result 2022: Steps to Download Rank Card

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter your log in details

Download and take print out of the AP PGCET result

