India News | Manipur Govt Suspends Internet Services for 5 Days in Five Valley Districts

Imphal, Jun 7 (PTI) The Manipur government has ordered suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN, in the territorial jurisdiction of five valley districts for five days with effect from 11.45 pm on Saturday, an official statement said.

The districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching.

Also Read | Kodaikanal Shocker: Doctor in Debt Administers IV Fluids To Himself in Car, Dies; Expresses Apology to Loved One in Suicide Note.

The order issued by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home), N Ashok Kumar, said, “In view of the prevailing law and order situation, especially in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages to incite the passion of the public, which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation of the state.”

“The order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation. Any person found guilty of violating the order will be liable to face legal action,” it added.

Also Read | UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy Meets PM Narendra Modi, Expresses Support for India's Fight Against Cross Border Terrorism (See Pics).

The order followed widespread protests in Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Saturday night after the arres Cockroach Crawls Over Paneer Rolls at Mumbai’s Theobroma Outlet; Shocking Video Goes Viral