Madurai, June 07: In a heartbreaking incident, a 29-year-old doctor from Vedasandur in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district was found dead inside his car in a remote forested area near Poombarai in Kodaikanal on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Dr Joshua Samraj, was pursuing his MD in Salem while also working at a private hospital in Madurai.

According to police, locals spotted the parked vehicle in the same spot for over three days and alerted authorities. Upon inspection, the police found Dr Samraj’s body inside, along with a suicide note addressed to his family. The note did not mention a specific reason for his death, but expressed an apology to his loved ones. Ghatkopar Suicide Case: ‘Depressed’ Man Jumps to Death From 3rd Floor of R City Mall in Mumbai.

Initial investigations suggest that the doctor may have died by suicide after administering intravenous fluids to himself. While speculation on social media claimed he had incurred significant debts from online gaming, police stated there was no mention of this in the note or confirmation from the family. Moradabad: Woman Dies by Suicide, Blames In-Laws in Final Video Before Hanging Herself in Uttar Pradesh.

His parents had earlier filed a missing complaint after he failed to return home. The police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Relationship-related distress and debt are currently being explored as possible factors behind his tragic death.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

