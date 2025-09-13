Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal in Manipur.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister stated that projects worth thousands of crores have been inaugurated and launched today for the development of Manipur. He remarked that these projects will enhance the ease of living for the people and strengthen the infrastructure in the region. The Prime Minister said that new employment opportunities will be created for the youth of Manipur and for the sons and daughters of the state.

PM Modi stated that among the projects launched today, two are particularly significant, highlighting the 'Manipur Urban Roads Project,' with an investment of over Rs 3,600 crore and 'Manipur Infotech Development Project,' with an investment exceeding Rs 500 crore.

He remarked that these projects will strengthen road infrastructure in Imphal and infuse new energy into Manipur's bright future.

Highlighting that after independence, major cities in the western and southern parts of the country witnessed development and became hubs of aspiration, Prime Minister Modi remarked that youth in those regions received new opportunities.

"The 21st century belongs to the East and the North East", he added.

The Prime Minister stated that the Government of India has consistently prioritised the development of Manipur, highlighting that as a result, Manipur's growth rate has been steadily increasing. He noted that before 2014, Manipur's growth rate was less than one per cent. He remarked that today, Manipur is progressing many times faster than before.

He stated that a new phase of infrastructure development has begun in Manipur. He expressed satisfaction that the pace of road construction and National Highway development in the state has increased manifold. He added that rapid work is underway to extend road connectivity to every village.

Underlining that Imphal is a city of possibilities, the Prime Minister remarked that he envisions Imphal as one of the developed cities of India that will fulfill the dreams of the youth and accelerate the nation's progress. He informed that, under this vision, several projects have been completed in Imphal as part of the Smart City Mission. He added that many other projects worth hundreds of crores are also progressing rapidly.

The Prime Minister remarked that, whether it is Imphal or other regions of Manipur, new opportunities are emerging for startups and technology-based industries. He added that the IT Special Economic Zone will further strengthen these possibilities and the first building of this zone has already been completed.

PM Modi noted that the demand for a new Civil Secretariat building in Manipur had been longstanding. He announced that this building is now ready and the new facility will reinforce the spirit of 'Nagarik Devobhava' in governance.

Emphasising that the government is working with full sensitivity to reduce the hardships faced by the people, PM Modi acknowledged that many parts of Manipur suffer from severe flood-related challenges. He added that the government is actively working on multiple projects to mitigate this issue.

Underscoring that Manipur is a state where mothers and sisters are at the forefront of the economy, the Prime Minister highlighted the tradition of 'Ima Keithel' as a powerful testament to this fact. He remarked that he considers women empowerment to be a central pillar of India's development and of the vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that this inspiration is clearly visible in Manipur. He said that after the formation of the current government, special haat bazaars--known as Ima Markets--were initiated for women. He expressed happiness that four new Ima Markets have been inaugurated today and these markets will greatly support the women of Manipur.

"Manipur possesses a rich heritage that spans thousands of years. The cultural roots of the region are deep and strong. Manipur is the crown jewel adorning the crest of Mother India", exclaimed the Prime Minister.

He emphasized the need to continuously strengthen Manipur's developmental image.

Further, Prime Minister Modi stated that any form of violence in Manipur is unfortunate and such violence is a grave injustice to both our ancestors and future generations. He stressed the importance of consistently advancing Manipur on the path of peace and development.

The Prime Minister highlighted Manipur's inspiring contribution to India's freedom struggle and national defence. He recalled that it was on Manipur's soil where the Indian National Army first hoisted India's own flag. He quoted Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who referred to Manipur as the gateway to India's independence and paid tribute to the many brave martyrs from this land.

He stated that the government draws inspiration from every great personality of Manipur. Mentioning a major step taken by the government--renaming Mount Harriet in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Mount Manipur, he affirmed that this is a national tribute to the freedom fighters of Manipur.

Acknowledging that even today, many sons and daughters of Manipur are serving across different parts of the country in the defence of Mother India, the Prime Minister remarked that during Operation Sindoor, the world witnessed the strength of the Indian Armed Forces. He stated that the Indian soldiers inflicted such decisive blows that the Pakistani army was left overwhelmed.

PM Modi highlighted that Manipur's brave sons and daughters played a vital role in India's success during the operation. He paid tribute to one such valiant soldier, Deepak Chingkham, and saluted his courage. He affirmed that Deepak Chingkham's sacrifice during Operation Sindoor will always be remembered by the nation.

"As India emerges as a global sports powerhouse, the responsibility of Manipur's youth has increased further. This is why the Government of India chose Manipur for the country's first National Sports University", said the PM.

"Our government is continuously working to ensure peace and stability in Manipur", exclaimed the PM, emphasising that the interests of the people must be safeguarded and that those forced to live in camps should be able to return to normal life. He informed that 7,000 new houses have been approved for displaced families.

PM Modi announced that the Central Government has recently declared a special package of approximately Rs 3,000 crore for Manipur. He added that over Rs 500 crore has been allocated specifically to assist displaced individuals. (ANI)

