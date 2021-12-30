Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 30 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Manipur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Thursday arrived in the state.

Upon his arrival, Nadda was received by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The BJP National President will address Yuva Rally in Manipur's Kakching town.

BJP came to power in Manipur for the first time in 2017.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government, which is presently led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of 'Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum' in Manipur via video conferencing. (ANI)

