Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 7 (ANI): Manipur has reported 84 new COVID-19 cases and 194 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the state government, the total number of cases currently now stand at 7,106 which includes 5,358 recoveries, 1,710 active cases and 38 deaths.

Also Read | ‘Hindi Imposition’ Row: After Complaint by a Central Govt Employee, MK Stalin Asks Whether Centre Wants to Turn India Into ‘Hindia’.

The recovery rate is 75.40 per cent.

The total count of coronavirus cases in the country reached 42,04,614 on Monday. (ANI)

Also Read | Mughal Garden in Jammu and Kashmir to Be Included Into UNESCO World Heritage Site List.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)