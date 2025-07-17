By By: Bharat Pandey

Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], July 17 (ANI): Haofa is an indigenous dog breed from the Tangkhul region, valued for its sharp hunting instincts and loyalty.

Once a vital companion for Tangkhul hunters, each Haofa was given a unique name and trained accordingly.

Among the Tangkhuls, two types of Haofa are commonly recognised: a smaller breed used for hunting small game, and a larger one with a short bluish-black coat, long muzzle, and broad jaws, resembling a bear.

The President of Phungcham Haofa Lover Association, Tenno, said, "Haofa is an indigenous canine breed of the Tangkhul community. It is found only in this region and nowhere else. Haofa is considered both a guard dog and an excellent hunting dog. Its strong sense of smell makes it highly sought-after".

The population of purebred Haofa is steadily declining, making it increasingly rare to find dogs of original lineage. However, the authentic strain is carefully preserved in Phungcham village of Ukhrul district, where dedicated breeders take immense pride in safeguarding the breed's genetic purity.

For the local community, Haofa is more than a dog; it is a living symbol of their cultural heritage.

Interest in the breed is on the rise, and notably, the Assam Rifles have begun procuring Haofa dogs for their Dog Training Centre in Jorhat, Assam, recognising their exceptional abilities and potential for service. One of the Dog Lovers from Manipur, Yangpen Yangya, said, "This dog is very good for us. It can even serve in the country's security forces. Its sense of smell is excellent. It can be used in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. It's extremely loyal to its master and is also great for providing security to children and the elderly". To promote the native Haofa breed of Ukhrul, a team from the Department of Animal Sciences, College of Agriculture, Imphal, visited Phungcham village for breed assessment and documentation. Their findings were submitted for national-level recognition, with an official application sent to the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) in Haryana. Haofa's revival reflects a deeper movement to preserve heritage, culture, and indigenous biodiversity for future generations. (ANI)

