Indian Woman Ananya Alwani Arrested for Stealing Clothes in US? Know Truth As Video of Mexican Woman Caught Stealing at Coppel Store Goes Viral With Misleading Claim

The viral clip is not of an Indian woman but a Mexican woman who was caught stealing at Coppel store in Mexico. (Photo credits: X/Article19_India)

Mumbai, July 17: A video is being shared online claiming that an Indian woman was caught red-handed in the United States while stealing clothes. The X user also alleged that the Indian woman identified as Ananya Alwani had stuffed clothes worth over INR 1 lakh under her top. It is further claimed that Ananya, alias Jimisha Avlani, had gone to America to meet her family members. However, she was caught on camera stealing clothes from a store in the US.

In the viral clip, staff members of a store are seen catching a woman claimed to be Indian for allegedly stealing clothes from a store in Illinois. The viral video also shows the woman removing stolen clothes from under her top as officials record a video of the incident. It is further alleged that Ananya was caught after employees of the clothing store spotted her stealing on camera. Post which, they chased and caught her red-handed. Indian Woman in US Caught Without Passport, Shoplifting Merchandise Worth Over INR 1 Lakh at Target Store in Illinois; Bodycam Footage of Her Questioning Goes Viral.

Video of Mexican Woman Caught Stealing Falsely Attributed to Ananya Alwani's Arrest

While the video is going viral, scroll below to know if the woman in the video is indeed an Indian woman who was arrested for shoplifting in America.

Video of Mexican Woman Shared With Misleading Claim

A fact check of the video revealed that an Indian woman named Ananya Alwani was arrested for shoplifting at a Target store in Illinois, US, but the alleged video is from Mexico and not of the actual incident. It was further learnt that the video was from the Coppel store in Mexico and not the real footage of Ananya Alwani's shoplifting in the US. The viral clip was shared with a misleading claim. It shows a Mexican woman being caught for stealing clothes, and not an Indian woman as it is being claimed.

That said, the news about an Indian woman named Ananya Alwani, aka Jimisha Avlani, arrested for stealing USD 1300 from a Target store in the US state of Illinois is trustworthy. The same was confirmed by the mugshot of Ananya Alwani shared by officials. However, the viral clip falsely attributed to an Indian woman arrested for shoplifting is from a Coppel store in Mexico and not of the actual incident.

