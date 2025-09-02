Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange ended his indefinite fast at Azad Maidan after accepting the Government Resolution (GR) presented by the Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, as he broke down in tears, calling it a "Diwali" for the community.

"Maratha vijay zala aj vijay zala, sukhi zala (Marathas have emerged victorious today and we are happy)", Jarange said as he was being carried from his protest stage to the ambulance.

Reportedly, Jarange said, "Today is Diwali for us, as we have got what we wanted." Protesters performed Ganpati Aarti as a gesture of thanks to God; Jarange announced that after the Aarti, the protest would be formally over.

Cabinet subcommittee head Radhakrishna Vikhepatil thanked Jarange for accepting the government's proposal and breaking his fast by drinking juice, as he and his supporters looked visibly happy.

In a post on X, Vikhepatil had informed of the discussion of the Maharashtra State Cabinet Subcommittee regarding the demands raised by Jarange Patil, and stated that the government is taking "positive steps for the rightful demands of the Maratha community".

The post read, "At the meeting of the Maharashtra State Cabinet Subcommittee, a detailed discussion was held regarding the demands raised in the agitation led by Mr. Manoj Jarange Patil. The government is taking positive steps for the rightful demands of the Maratha community, and deliberations were held on the decision-making process in this regard".

Maratha reservation activist Jarange's hunger strike at Azad Maidan had entered its fifth day.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court adjourned the Maratha quota matter on Wednesday, stating that it expects some development by then.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, representing Jarange Patil, has issued a statement appealing to his supporters not to create any traffic problems and not to gather in numbers exceeding 5,000.

Maneshinde said, "Manoj Jarange has issued a statement appealing to his supporters not to create any traffic problems and not to gather in numbers exceeding 5,000".Attorney General Birender Saraf told the court that all procedures were followed through police channels, and a list of violations by protesters had been submitted.

Saraf further added, "We have followed all the procedures through the police, and we have provided a list of the violations committed by them. So I request that my learned friend (Maneshinde) give an undertaking that they will leave Mumbai completely and go out. It will have an impact only if his clients and their supporters leave Mumbai and go out. Ganeshotsav is going on and thousands of people pin roads, and we have to maintain law and order also with police personnel".

The High Court admonished the Attorney General, stating, "You should have come to us on the very first day and stated that the number of people exceeded 5,000. You allowed this situation to reach this point. We will also pass an order against you, as you are in breach of our orders".

Meanwhile, earlier today, Mumbai Police personnel arrived at Azad Maidan to vacate the area following the Bombay High Court (HC) directives to stop the Maratha agitation.

DCP Zone 1, Pravin Munde and other police officials arrive at Azad Maidan to vacate the area.

Mumbai Police issued a notice and denied permission to continue the Maratha agitation and ordered the protestors to vacate the Azad Maidan premises, citing violation of the terms and conditions laid out by the Bombay High Court and police to hold the protest.

After Mumbai Police denied permission to continue the agitation, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been on a hunger strike for the last 5 days, said that even if he dies, he will not leave the protest site Azad Maidan. (ANI)

