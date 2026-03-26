Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the road accident that occurred near Rayavaram in Markapuram district in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident involved a collision between a tipper lorry and a private bus near slab quarries, leaving eight people dead. Several passengers were reportedly burnt alive following the accident.

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Speaking to officials, the Chief Minister enquired about medical assistance being provided to the injured.

District police informed that around 20 injured persons have been shifted to various hospitals for treatment, according to an official release.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: 14 Burnt Alive, 15 Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Tipper in Markapuram (Watch Videos).

CM Naidu expressed concern over reports that the death toll could rise further.

He directed authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the causes of the accident and submit a detailed report.

The accident occurred while the bus was travelling from Jagityala to Kaligiri, Markapuram DSP Harshavardhan Raju said, adding that the bus caught fire after the collision and was completely gutted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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