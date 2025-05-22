Budaun (UP), May 22 (PTI) A massive fire triggered by a spark in a transformer during a storm gutted around 200 houses at Tappa Jamni village in ?Budaun district, officials said on Thursday.

According to local sources, one person sustained burn injuries as the villagers ran to save themselves from the blaze, which killed many cattle on Wednesday night.

The injured man has been admitted to the community health centre in Ujhani, the sources said.

By the time the firemen and police reached the spot to douse the flames, around 200 houses in the village were reduced to ashes, officials said.

District Magistrate Avnish Kumar Rai said, "The fire was triggered during a storm on Wednesday night. While no one died in the incident, one person sustained burn injuries.

"There are reports that many cattle died in the fire. We will assess the losses and provide compensation to the affected people. People whose houses have been damaged will be provided help."

