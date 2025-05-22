Kolkata, May 22: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, May 22, will be declared shortly on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Organised by the civic authorities of Kolkata, the Kolkata FF lottery is exclusively played in the city of joy. The Satta Matka-type lottery game requires participants to place bets and await the outcome of their predictions. The Kolkata FF Result of today will be declared after all rounds or bazis are completed. Kolkata Fatafat participants can also scroll below to find the Kolkata FF results and its winning numbers provided in the Kolkata FF Result Chart (Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart) of May 22, 2025, below.

Played on all seven days of the week, the speculative Kolkata FF lottery game requires lottery players to be present in West Bengal's capital city to take part in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery. The results of the Kolkata FF lottery will be out soon after each round, also called bazi, is completed. Played throughout the day, the Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) consist of eight bazis. These are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. Stay tuned to know the Kolkata Fatafat Results and its winning numbers of today's Satta Matka game. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for May 22, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

The results of the fast-paced Kolkata FF lottery game are announced every 90 minutes, with the result of the first round published by 10 AM and the last bazi result declared by 8:30 PM. The Satta Matka-style Kolkata Fatafat lottery game tests players' skill and patience while making them learn new strategies and tactics to win multiple prizes. The Kolkata Fatafat, popularly called Kolkata FF, requires participants to choose numbers and place bets in order to make the most of the eight bazis. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Continuing to grow in popularity, the Kolkata FF lottery is one of the few lotteries, along with Nagaland State Lotteries, Sikkim State Lotteries, Shillong Teer, etc., that are played on a daily basis. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including West Bengal, where Kolkata Fatafat is being played today. While Satta Matka-type games offer rewards, they also come with their own share of risks, as these types of lottery games can lead to legal and monetary consequences.

