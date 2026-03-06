Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a paint factory in Mainapur Industrial Area on Meerut Road in Ghaziabad district on Thursday night, and 20 fire tenders were put in service to douse the blaze, a senior officer said.

The blaze also engulfed the scrap warehouse adjacent to the factory.

According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar, the firemen have successfully extinguished the fire at the adjacent scrap warehouse, while efforts are underway to fully contain the blaze at the paint factory.

"At around 20:56, we received information about a fire in Mainapur Industrial Area... Our 20 vehicles are present here. We are continuously working to extinguish the fire. We have brought the fire under control in the scrap warehouse, but it will take a little more time in the paint factory," Kumar told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

