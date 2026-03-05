New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl lost her life after a massive fire broke out on Thursday in the densely populated Bangali Basti Jhuggi in Rithala Village, Delhi fire officials said.

The incident occurred in the densely populated jhuggi (slum) area, often called Bengali Basti, located between the metro station and Delhi Jal Board premises.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of March 5, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

According to Delhi Fire Services, a PCR call (DD No. 14A) was received at PS Budh Vihar regarding the fire. Police and PCR teams promptly reached the spot, evacuating residents from affected jhuggis to prevent further casualties.

"On 05/03/2026, a PCR call (DD No. 14A) was received at PS Budh Vihar regarding a fire at Bangali Basti Jhuggi, Rithala Village, Delhi. Police and PCR teams reached the spot promptly and evacuated residents from the affected jhuggis to prevent further casualties. Around 10-15 fire brigade vehicles and 8-10 ambulances were deployed, and the area was cordoned off to support rescue and firefighting operations," DFS said.

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, March 6: Timings for 16th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

The DFS said that the deceased has been identified as Rozina Khatun, aged approximately 17 years and a resident of Jhuggi near Surya Hotel, Rithala, Delhi.

"During the incident, the charred body of a 17-year-old girl, Rozina Khatun D/o Hanaf Laskar, R/o Kh. No. 202, Jhuggi near Surya Hotel, Rithala, Delhi, aged about 17 years, was recovered and taken to BSA Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The body was later shifted to the mortuary for legal proceedings. An FIR No. 85/26 under Sections 287/125(a)/106 BNS has been registered at PS Budh Vihar. The fire is now largely under control, firefighting operations are ongoing, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined," DFS added.

The blaze, which broke out around 4:15 AM near Rithala Metro Station, gutted over 50 shanties, marking the second fatal fire in the area within four months.

A rapid response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) saw 15 fire tenders rush to the scene to contain the flames.

Officials confirmed that the fire was brought under control after some time of intense firefighting efforts.

DFS officials stated that the cause of the fire is under investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)