Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 18 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a paint shop located at RK Circle in Udaipur on Friday, fire officials said.

Soon after the incident was reported, municipal fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

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No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)