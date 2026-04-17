A close aide of Nashik-based self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, Dr Jitendra Shelke, died in a tragic road accident on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district on Friday. His wife, Anuradha Shelke, later succumbed to injuries, while their 14-year-old son remains critically injured in hospital.

According to officials, the accident occurred when Shelke’s car rammed into a stationary trailer from behind, reportedly after he lost control of the vehicle. The impact was so severe that the car got wedged into the truck. The family was on their way to Sambhajinagar at the time of the incident.

Dr Shelke, 55, was the vice president of Shivnika Trust, established by Ashok Kharat, and was closely associated with the godman. The trust has been under scrutiny following serious allegations against Kharat, including sexual abuse, financial irregularities, and land grabbing. Who Is Ashok Kharat? Wife, Family and Background of the Nashik Astrologer Accused of S*xual Exploitation.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate launched a money-laundering investigation into Kharat and his associates, conducting multiple raids across Maharashtra over alleged fraudulent property acquisitions. Kharat was arrested last month after a woman accused him of repeated sexual assault over three years. Ashok Kharat Viral Videos Case: Godman Impregnated Victim, Gave Her Abortion Pills, Say Police.

Following the accident, opposition leaders have raised suspicions about possible foul play. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar questioned whether the crash could be linked to ongoing investigations and called for a detailed probe.

Authorities have not confirmed any conspiracy angle so far, and further investigation into the accident is underway.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2026 10:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).