Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Tuesday remained below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 35.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal for this time of the year. Hisar recorded a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal while the maximum temperature in Karnal settled at 34 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

Narnaul registered a high of 38 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the normal.

Amritsar in Punjab registered a maximum of 37.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal.

Ludhiana and Patiala also recorded below normal maximum temperatures at 36.6 and 36.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

